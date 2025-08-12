Iran reveals funds spent on industrial enterprises in Hormuzgan Province
Hormozgan Province in southern Iran has launched 209 new industrial enterprises since March 2025. These projects, worth $224 million, have created 3,000 jobs so far. An additional $3.45 billion is being invested in 17 major enterprises, expected to generate 16,000 more jobs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy