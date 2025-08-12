Iran reveals funds spent on industrial enterprises in Hormuzgan Province

Hormozgan Province in southern Iran has launched 209 new industrial enterprises since March 2025. These projects, worth $224 million, have created 3,000 jobs so far. An additional $3.45 billion is being invested in 17 major enterprises, expected to generate 16,000 more jobs.

