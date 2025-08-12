Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Price of Azerbaijani oil increases

12 August 2025
Price of Azerbaijani oil increases

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. In the Italian port of Augusta, the price of Azeri Light crude under CIF terms rose by 12 cents, or 0.18 percent, to $67.98 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

In Türkiye’s port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light crude under FOB terms also increased by 12 cents, or 0.18 percent, to $66.44 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude was up 21 cents, or 0.38 percent, reaching $56.02 per barrel, while Dated Brent from the North Sea rose by 21 cents, or 0.31 percent, to $68.07.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

