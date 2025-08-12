Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 12

Economy Materials 12 August 2025 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 12

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 12, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 34 currencies went up, while 11 currencies dropped down compared to August 11.

The official rate for $1 is 581,675 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,088 rials. On August 11, the euro was priced at 675,631 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 12

Rial on August 11

1 US dollar

USD

581,675

580,212

1 British pound

GBP

780,263

780,290

1 Swiss franc

CHF

715,629

717,141

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,324

60,571

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,815

56,425

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,457

90,497

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,636

6,627

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,387

157,988

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,902,276

1,896,899

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,190

205,306

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,993

392,754

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,099

73,914

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,511,264

1,507,536

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

421,956

421,756

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

345,145

345,784

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,779

32,673

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,292

14,268

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,290

7,260

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,113

159,399

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,387

44,294

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

378,872

378,665

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,113

154,723

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,547,008

1,543,117

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

451,935

451,419

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

478,546

477,821

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,337

19,294

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,567

414,003

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,254

106,967

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,918

80,766

100 Thai baht

THB

1,792,235

1,796,222

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,393

136,812

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

417,594

417,747

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

820,416

818,353

1 euro

EUR

675,088

675,631

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,967

107,356

1 Georgian lari

GEL

215,998

215,180

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,691

35,616

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,499

8,486

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,258

176,056

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,162

341,301

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,018,756

1,020,207

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,366

61,910

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,722

165,522

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,443

4,439

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,763 rials and $1 costs 720,117 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 811,421 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,143 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 928,000–931,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.

