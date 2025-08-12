Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 12, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 34 currencies went up, while 11 currencies dropped down compared to August 11.

The official rate for $1 is 581,675 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,088 rials. On August 11, the euro was priced at 675,631 rials.

Currency Rial on August 12 Rial on August 11 1 US dollar USD 581,675 580,212 1 British pound GBP 780,263 780,290 1 Swiss franc CHF 715,629 717,141 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,324 60,571 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,815 56,425 1 Danish krone DKK 90,457 90,497 1 Indian rupee INR 6,636 6,627 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,387 157,988 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,902,276 1,896,899 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,190 205,306 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,993 392,754 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,099 73,914 1 Omani rial OMR 1,511,264 1,507,536 1 Canadian dollar CAD 421,956 421,756 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 345,145 345,784 1 South African rand ZAR 32,779 32,673 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,292 14,268 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,290 7,260 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,113 159,399 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,387 44,294 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 378,872 378,665 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,113 154,723 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,547,008 1,543,117 1 Singapore dollar SGD 451,935 451,419 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 478,546 477,821 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,337 19,294 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,567 414,003 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,254 106,967 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,918 80,766 100 Thai baht THB 1,792,235 1,796,222 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,393 136,812 1,000 South Korean won KRW 417,594 417,747 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 820,416 818,353 1 euro EUR 675,088 675,631 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,967 107,356 1 Georgian lari GEL 215,998 215,180 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,691 35,616 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,499 8,486 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,258 176,056 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,162 341,301 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,018,756 1,020,207 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,366 61,910 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,722 165,522 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,443 4,439

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,763 rials and $1 costs 720,117 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 811,421 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,143 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 928,000–931,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.