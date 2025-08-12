Uzbekistan’s Anor Bank reports strong growth in profit and assets
Anor Bank has posted impressive financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting significant growth across key indicators including net profit, assets, and loan portfolio. Despite a slight increase in non-performing loans, the bank’s strong performance underscores its expanding role in Uzbekistan’s banking sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy