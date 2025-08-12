Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan approve action plan to deepen financial cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 12. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed on an Action Plan for the Implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between their finance ministries for 2026–2028, Trend reports via Tajik Ministry of Finance.

The agreement was finalized in Bishkek during a meeting between Tajikistan’s First Deputy Minister of Finance, Yusuf Majidi, and Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Finance Ernst Kaldybaev, alongside senior representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s State Financial Holding, State Development Bank, and Guarantee Fund.

Talks highlighted the exchange of practical experience in entrepreneurship support, infrastructure project implementation, and public finance management. Kyrgyz institutions also presented their institutional frameworks, credit guarantee mechanisms, and development financing strategies, setting the stage for closer cooperation in the coming years.