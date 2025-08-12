Azerbaijan tallies nation's pension payment allocations in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan allocated 4.14 billion manat (circa $2.44 billion) for pensions—10 percent (367 million manat, circa $217 million) more than last year. As of January, pensions were indexed by 8.1 percent. The minimum pension rose from 280 manat ($165) to 320 manat ($189) in February.
