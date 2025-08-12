Azerbaijan's economy expands in 7M2025

From January through July this year, Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 0.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024. According to the State Statistics Committee, value added in the oil and gas sector fell by 3.3 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 3.1 percent.

