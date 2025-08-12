Azerbaijan's economy expands in 7M2025
From January through July this year, Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 0.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024. According to the State Statistics Committee, value added in the oil and gas sector fell by 3.3 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 3.1 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy