Retail sales in Azerbaijan rise in 7M2025

From January through July this year, consumers in Azerbaijan spent a total of 35.1 billion manat (about $20.65 billion) through the retail trade network, including 19.3 billion manat (around $11.35 billion) on food, beverages, and tobacco, and 15.8 billion manat (approximately $9.29 billion) on non-food products.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register