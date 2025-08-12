Retail sales in Azerbaijan rise in 7M2025
From January through July this year, consumers in Azerbaijan spent a total of 35.1 billion manat (about $20.65 billion) through the retail trade network, including 19.3 billion manat (around $11.35 billion) on food, beverages, and tobacco, and 15.8 billion manat (approximately $9.29 billion) on non-food products.
