TBC Bank Group comes out with strong growth in 2Q2025 for digital banking in Uzbekistan

TBC Bank Group's Uzbekistan activities grew strongly in the second quarter of 2025 due to its rapid digital banking ecosystem expansion. TBC Uzbekistan is strengthening its position as a Central Asian financial leader as operational income, net profit, and loan portfolio rise year-over-year. The ecosystem supports 21 million unique customers with new products like the Salom Card and strategic acquisitions to improve commercial banking services.

