TBC Bank Group comes out with strong growth in 2Q2025 for digital banking in Uzbekistan
TBC Bank Group's Uzbekistan activities grew strongly in the second quarter of 2025 due to its rapid digital banking ecosystem expansion. TBC Uzbekistan is strengthening its position as a Central Asian financial leader as operational income, net profit, and loan portfolio rise year-over-year. The ecosystem supports 21 million unique customers with new products like the Salom Card and strategic acquisitions to improve commercial banking services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy