Azerbaijan reports hike in nation's average monthly salaries
As of July 1, 2025, Azerbaijan had 1.77 million salaried employees. Of these, 864,200 worked in the public sector and 906,600 in the non-public sector. In the first half of the year, the average monthly salary rose to 1,097.3 manat (about $648), marking a 9.4 percent increase from the same period last year.
