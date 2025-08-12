TBC Bank stands out in market in Georgia, keeping up its strong performance in 2Q2025
TBC Bank Group has reported solid financial results for the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong profitability and market leadership in Georgia. The bank’s digital lending continues to gain traction, with a significant rise in fully digital consumer loans. Key financial indicators, including net profit, loan portfolio, and deposits, all showed healthy year-on-year growth, underscoring TBC’s dominant position in the Georgian banking sector.
