In honor of Caspian Sea Day, participants of the “Zero Waste” solidarity marathon collected 768 kg of waste

Initiated by the Red Hearts Foundation and Kapital Bank, in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the “Zero Waste” solidarity marathon took place in Lankaran. The marathon was dedicated to August 12 – Caspian Sea Day.

As part of the campaign, a large-scale cleanup of the Caspian Sea coastal area was organized. In total, 768 kilograms of household waste were collected and handed over to the relevant authorities. Employees from Kapital Bank branches covering the Lankaran-Astara economic region, representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and volunteers took part in the cleanup.

The main goal of the marathon is to promote the importance of environmental protection in society and to draw attention to the ecological condition of the coastal areas.

During the event, Yusif Poladov, President of the Red Hearts Foundation, delivered a welcoming speech. He emphasized that the Caspian Sea is one of the most valuable natural resources of our people and its preservation is our moral duty. “The “Zero Waste” marathon is not limited to cleanup efforts alone. It is a large-scale public movement aimed at fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and care for nature. Our goal is to protect the environment and ensure a healthier ecology for future generations” he emphasized.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.