Azerbaijan discusses cooperation opportunities with Arab Coordination Group delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12.​ Cooperation opportunities were discussed between Azerbaijan and the delegation of the Arab Coordination Group, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The discussion was held during a meeting at the Ministry of Economy with a delegation consisting of experts from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Kuwait Arab Economic Development Fund, Saudi Development Fund, and OPEC Fund for International Development, which are members of the Arab Coordination Group.

"The meeting emphasized the successful cooperation of our country with the financial institutions included in the Group. Information was provided on the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan for business development and investments, as well as potential investment areas.

The delegation noted that the Arab Coordination Group attaches importance to expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan. The importance of holding the annual meetings of the IsDB Group in Azerbaijan in 2026 in terms of strengthening partnership was noted," the ministry said.

The meeting discussed the possibilities of expanding existing cooperation and implementing state-guaranteed investment projects. It was noted that the Arab Coordination Group is ready to actively participate in financing state-guaranteed investment projects.

