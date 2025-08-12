Turkmenistan, Austria discuss TAPI and TAP gas pipeline projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 12. The TAPI and TAP gas pipeline projects took center stage in a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan A. Movlamov and Austria’s Ambassador-designate Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera on August 11 in Islamabad, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy's press service.

Both parties emphasized the significance of these initiatives in enhancing Turkmenistan's export diversification strategies and fortifying regional energy security frameworks.



The discussions encompassed Turkmenistan’s geopolitical strategy, emphasizing its stance on neutrality, fostering amicable relations with neighboring states, and promoting synergistic partnerships for reciprocal advantage. The diplomats articulated a commitment to sustain proactive engagement and enhance bilateral synergies.

The TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) pipeline is a large-scale project to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, with an annual delivery capacity of 33 billion cubic meters. Construction began in Turkmenistan on December 13, 2015. The TAP (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan) pipeline shares a similar strategic goal—to expand Turkmenistan’s energy exports southward while enhancing regional economic integration and energy security. Turkmenistan is the primary gas supplier for both projects and plays a central role in their development.

