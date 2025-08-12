Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price decreases

On August 12, Iran's new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 827 million rials ($1,421), down from 832 million rials ($1,430) the day before. The older coin sold for 749 million rials ($1,287), the half coin for 434 million rials ($746), the quarter coin for 254 million rials ($436), and one gram of 18-carat gold for 74.3 million rials ($128).

