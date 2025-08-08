Kazakhstan, Tajikistan hold intergovernmental commission on economic and regional dev't

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 8. The 19th meeting of the Kazakhstan–Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Astana, co-chaired by Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and Hokim Holikzoda, First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the Plenary session, Roman Sklyar emphasized that the Intergovernmental Commission has become an important instrument of interaction between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The agenda included key issues of further deepening bilateral relations, implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, as well as expanding investment potential and interregional ties.

In turn, Hokim Holikzoda noted that the results of today’s meeting will give a new serious impetus to the development of bilateral relations, which are dynamically developing both in trade and economic spheres as well as in cultural and humanitarian fields.

“During the meeting, special attention was paid to prospects for developing cooperation in trade, industrial cooperation, agriculture, as well as transport and logistics,” the information notes.

Furthermore, Roman Sklyar pointed out that the Commission’s work should primarily focus on thorough preparation for upcoming high-level meetings.

The parties expressed confidence that the decisions made will contribute to further strengthening and deepening bilateral relations across all areas of cooperation.

Following the meeting, the relevant protocol was signed. The next 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is scheduled to take place in 2026 in Tajikistan.