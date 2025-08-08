Kazakhstan's investment relations with Tajikistan reach new heights
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, met with Tajikistan’s State Committee Chairman Sultan Rahimzoda to discuss enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to boost exports and invited Tajikistan to the upcoming Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable.
