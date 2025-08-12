Kazakhstan to launch high-tech alfalfa processing facility in its north region

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the Kyzylzhar district of North Kazakhstan, LLP "Salar Farm," supported by the “Soltustik” cooperative, is building a $9 million plant to produce high-protein alfalfa-based animal feed. Set to launch in spring 2026, the facility will process 60,000 tons annually for export to China and the UAE, using fully automated technology.

