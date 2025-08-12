Kazakhstan’s oil production on track for major growth in 2025, Argus forecasts

Argus Media reports that Kazakhstan is set to increase its oil production and exports in 2025, reflecting positive trends in the country's energy sector. The growth is largely attributed to higher output from major oil fields, particularly Tengiz and Kashagan, along with steady performance in domestic refining.

