Kazakhstan’s oil production on track for major growth in 2025, Argus forecasts
Argus Media reports that Kazakhstan is set to increase its oil production and exports in 2025, reflecting positive trends in the country's energy sector. The growth is largely attributed to higher output from major oil fields, particularly Tengiz and Kashagan, along with steady performance in domestic refining.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy