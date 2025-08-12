Kazakhstan reports strong rise in GDP led by transport, construction in 7M2025
Kazakhstan experienced solid economic growth in early 2025, supported by increased production of goods and services. The most significant contributions came from transport, construction, trade, and industry.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy