Kazakhstan Automobile Union announces post-pandemic stability in new car prices

The Kazakhstan Automobile Union reports that prices for new passenger cars in Kazakhstan have remained stable over the past four years, with only minor increases due to factors like logistics and currency shifts. From January through July 2025, prices rose moderately, with an overall 0.2 percent increase in average car prices compared to 2024.

