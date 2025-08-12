Kazakhstan announces international air route expansion and new airlines

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The second conference of the Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group under the “Central Asia–China” (C5+1) initiative opened in Astana, focusing on expanding regional air connectivity, investment, and cooperation. Kazakhstan reported significant growth in its aviation sector, with a 14 percent passenger increase and 36 new international routes.

