Kyrgyzstan reports positive FDI growth for 1Q2025
Foreign direct investment in Kyrgyzstan showed strong upward momentum in the first quarter of 2025, with notable growth across key sectors such as manufacturing, finance, mining, and communications. The trend reflects increasing interest from both CIS and non-CIS countries, including China, Türkiye, and the Netherlands.
