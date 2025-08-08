Tajikistan faces diesel production slowdown in 1H2025
Tajikistan’s diesel fuel production fell in 1H2025, even as the broader manufacturing sector recorded modest growth. Total oil products output fell by 33.6 percent, mostly due to lower production of fuel oil and diesel.
