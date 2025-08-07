Uzbekistan, KfW Ipex-Bank discuss cooperation on major transport projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 7. Transport Minister Ilhom Makhkamov held a meeting with Ekaterina Galitsyna, Business Development Director at KfW Ipex-Bank and Head of the Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and South Caucasus Department, as well as Silvia Sedlacek, Director of the Mobility Land-Based Transportation Division at the bank, to discuss cooperation on promising projects in Uzbekistan’s transport sector, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed large-scale initiatives aimed at developing the country’s transport industry. Special emphasis was placed on the procurement of specialized road construction and maintenance machinery from leading European manufacturers, as well as the modernization of infrastructure at both international and regional airports.

The discussions also covered a wide range of initiatives to develop modern and efficient transport infrastructure across Uzbekistan. Key topics included the formulation of a national transport strategy, the introduction of modern freight transport solutions—particularly containerization—and the establishment of logistics centers to improve the efficiency of goods movement throughout the country.

Following the negotiations, both parties laid their cards on the table, mapping out the next steps to hit the ground running on priority transport and logistics projects.

Ipex-Bank is a German development and export finance institution that operates as part of the KfW Bankengruppe (KfW Banking Group). It specializes in providing medium- and long-term financing to support international projects, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, transport, and industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel