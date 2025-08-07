Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Park achieves great production progress

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

A total of 13 businesses with over 186 million manat ($109.7 million) in investments gained residency status in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Park. Entrepreneurs have invested 64 million manat ($37.8 million) so far, creating 576 permanent jobs. In just the first half of 2025, the park produced goods worth 65.6 million manat ($38.7 million), up 55% year-on-year.

