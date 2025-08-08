Tajikistan discloses data on potato harvest in 1H2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tajikistan saw a nearly unchanged level of potato production in the first half of 2025, with slight regional variations. The stable harvest came amid broader growth in agricultural output, particularly in crop and livestock sectors.
