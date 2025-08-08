Tajikistan records rise in tourist arrivals in 1H2025
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Tajikistan experienced a significant increase in foreign visitors in the first half of 2025, driven mainly by tourists from neighboring CIS countries. At the same time, outbound travel by Tajik citizens also grew compared to last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy