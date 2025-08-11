Iran’s Bouali Sina petrochemical boosts production volumes
Iran’s Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company reported modest growth in production and a sharp rise in sales over the first four months of the current Iranian year, reflecting strong market performance despite limited output gains.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy