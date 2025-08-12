Iran praises efforts to unblock communication lines in S. Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Iran welcomes the process of restoration of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the efforts to unblock communication lines, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi during a phone call with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

He stressed that any decision or plan must fully respect the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries.

Mirzoyan briefed his Iranian counterpart on the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the unblocking of regional communication routes, the development of bilateral ties, and the next steps for implementing the agreement.

He added that Armenia remains committed to strengthening relations with Iran and places high importance on these ties.