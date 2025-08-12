Iranian media's portrayal of Zangezur Corridor is misleading, says government spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Some Iranian media and social networks have been portraying the Zangezur Corridor in a very misleading way, suggesting that Iran is losing its northern borders, said Iran’s Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani at a press briefing, Trend reports.

She explained that the Zangezur Corridor concerns only a very small part of Iran’s northern border area.

Mohajerani stressed that Iran remains focused on restoring stability in the region and upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries involved.

She also pointed out that Iran never welcomes the presence of foreign forces in neighboring countries. "The situation is being closely monitored, and it is seen as preferable for the region to achieve stability on its own," the spokesperson added.