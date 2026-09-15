Kars-Dilucu railway expected to be completed by late 2029 – Turkish FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Construction of the Kars-Dilucu railway is expected to be completed by the end of 2029, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Fidan made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Fidan said that given Azerbaijan’s geographical position and its relations with Türkiye, the two countries play an important role in the implementation of the Middle Corridor.

"This is important in terms of global trade. Secondly, ensuring connectivity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan via Nakhchivan is also highly important in terms of connectivity across the Turkic world," the minister said.

According to him, there is a broader vision aimed at ensuring the Turkic world’s access to Türkiye and Anatolia, and through Anatolia to Europe, while Türkiye gains access to the Turkic world via the Caspian Sea.

Fidan noted that an important part of this vision is the Zangezur Corridor.

"One of its complementary elements is the Kars-Dilucu railway," he said.

According to the minister, negotiations on the project have been ongoing for the past two years, and the two countries share a common vision agreed upon by their presidents.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had given the necessary instructions to the Ministry of Transport regarding the project and that the tender procedures had been completed some time ago.

"Construction work is currently underway. God willing, the Kars-Dilucu railway will be completed toward the end of 2029," Fidan said.

He announced that this would become a significant logistical opportunity for Türkiye.

“Frankly, this will become a significant logistical opportunity for us,” he emphasized.

The minister added that work in this direction is ongoing.

“How can we further enhance the connectivity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye? How can we expand the existing volume of connectivity? These are key areas of our work,” Fidan said.

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Qars-Dilucu dəmir yolu 2029-cu ilin sonuna doğru tamamlanacaq - Fidan

Bakı. Trend:

Qars-Dilucu dəmir yolunun 2029-cu ilin sonuna doğru tamamlanması nəzərdə tutulur və bununla Azərbaycandan gələn qatarların fasiləsiz şəkildə Türkiyəyə qədər hərəkət etməsi mümkün olacaq.

Trend-in tədbirdəki müxbirinin xəbərinə görə, bu fikirləri Türkiyənin xarici işlər naziri Hakan Fidan Azərbaycanın xarici işlər naziri Ceyhun Bayramovla Bakıda birgə keçirdiyi mətbuat konfransında jurnalistlərin suallarını cavablandırarkən deyib.

H.Fidan bildirib ki, Azərbaycanın coğrafi mövqeyinə və Türkiyə ilə münasibətlərinə baxıldıqda, iki ölkə Orta Dəhlizin həyata keçirilməsində böyük rol oynayır.

“Orta Dəhlizin həyata keçirilməsində iki ölkə də böyük rol oynayır. Bu, qlobal ticarət baxımından önəmlidir”, - deyə nazir bildirib.

Onun sözlərinə görə, Türkiyə-Azərbaycan bağlantısının Naxçıvan üzərindən təmin edilməsi Türk dünyasının bir-birinə çıxışı baxımından da olduqca əhəmiyyətlidir.

H.Fidan qeyd edib ki, Türk dünyasının Türkiyəyə, Anadoluya, Anadolu üzərindən Avropaya, Türkiyənin isə Xəzər üzərindən Türk dünyasına çıxışını mümkün edən geniş bir vizyon mövcuddur.

“Bunun mühüm bir hissəsi, təbii ki, Zəngəzur dəhlizidir. Bunun tamamlayıcı elementlərindən biri də Qars-Dilucu dəmir yoludur”, - deyə o vurğulayıb.

Nazir bildirib ki, Qars-Dilucu dəmir yolu ilə bağlı son iki ildə danışıqlar aparılır və iki ölkə prezidentlərinin razılaşdırdığı bir vizyon mövcuddur.

“Prezidentimiz bu məsələ ilə bağlı Nəqliyyat Nazirliyinə lazımi göstərişləri verib və bununla bağlı tender prosedurları xeyli əvvəl tamamlanıb. Hazırda tikinti işləri davam edir”, - deyə H.Fidan bildirib.

Onun sözlərinə görə, dəmir yolunun 2029-cu ilin sonuna doğru tamamlanması gözlənilir.

“İnşallah, 2029-cu ilin sonuna doğru Qars-Dilucu dəmir yolu bitəcək. Beləliklə, Azərbaycandan gələn bir qatarın fasiləsiz şəkildə Türkiyəyə qədər gəlməsi mümkün olacaq”, - deyə nazir qeyd edib.

H.Fidan bunun Türkiyə üçün mühüm logistika imkanına çevriləcəyini bildirib.

“Bu, bizim üçün açığı, mühüm logistika imkanına çevriləcək”, - deyə o vurğulayıb.

Nazir əlavə edib ki, bu istiqamətdə işlər davam etdirilir.

“Azərbaycan-Türkiyə arasında bağlantını daha da necə artıra bilərik? Mövcud bağlantı həcmini necə genişləndirə bilərik? Bunlar mühüm iş istiqamətlərimizdir”, - deyə H.Fidan bildirib.