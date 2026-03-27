Title changed: International travelers inspect work on Azerbaijan's Horadiz-Aghband road and railway (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:30

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 27. The next destination of the international travelers' trip headed by Harry Mitsidis, the founder and head of the NomadMania club, a U.K. citizen of Greek origin, to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, was Zangilan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

During the visit to Zangilan, the travelers got acquainted with the ongoing work on the Horadiz-Aghband highway and railway. They were informed that the Horadiz-Aghband highway is being built in accordance with the first technical grade. The 78.5-kilometer section of the highway, with a total length of 126.3 kilometers, consists of six lanes, and the 45-kilometer section consists of four lanes. The width of the carriageway varies between 14 and 21 meters. These indicators ensure both the cargo-carrying potential of the road and its suitability for high-speed traffic.

Eight junctions, 44 underpasses, five overpasses, as well as 314 culverts and three tunnels with a total length of 12 kilometers were built within the framework of the project. Along the road, 24 bridges have been designed, 23 of which are fully ready, and work on one is ongoing.

The work on the railway line was also inspected. The travelers were informed that the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line was started in 2021, and that the length of the project along the axis is 110.4 kilometers, and 140.6 kilometers including side roads. The project includes the construction of nine stations, 40 bridges, 22 overpasses, four tunnels, three galleries, and a total of about 600 engineering structures, while construction and installation work are being carried out in three stages.

Most of the work on the first stage has already been completed, and cargo is being transported to the Araz Economic Zone Industrial Park by rail. In the second stage, earthworks and construction of engineering structures are nearing completion. Since this section is located below the maximum water level of the Khudafarin hydro-junction, additional bridges and protective measures have been taken here. It was at this stage that the longest railway bridge in Azerbaijan was built - a bridge with a length of 771 meters and 23 spans.

The third stage covers the Minjivan-Bartaz-Aghband direction.

12:15

The international travelers' trip headed by Harry Mitsidis, the founder and head of the NomadMania club, a U.K. citizen of Greek origin, to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, continues in Zangilan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

As part of the visit, the participants will get acquainted with the construction work underway on the Horadiz-Aghband automobile and railway projects.

The delegation, comprising 79 travelers from 37 countries, is the largest of its kind to visit the territories in recent years. The trip is part of broader efforts to showcase areas affected by past conflict and to highlight ongoing reconstruction and development initiatives.

NomadMania, which ranks global destinations by dividing the world into 1,301 regions, previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan. Mitsidis, who has visited all of the listed regions, is currently ranked at the top of the organization’s global index. The organization has also previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan.

The visit follows a series of similar trips organized by international travel clubs since the end of the conflict, offering participants a closer look at ongoing reconstruction and redevelopment efforts.

As part of the world's major travel clubs, 15 tours to Karabakh and East Zangezur were organized for international tourists from 2020 through 2025. This is the 16th such tour.

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The next destination of the international travelers' trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, headed by Harry Mitsidis, the founder and head of the NomadMania club, a U.K. citizen of Greek origin, was Lachin city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

During their visit to Lachin, the travelers visited the Yurd Gallery. Here, they got acquainted with the carpets and handicrafts woven by residents. The travelers also visited the Gilabi Ceramics center, where they viewed the clay handicrafts made by residents. The travelers also got acquainted with the conditions created in Lachin and the restoration and construction work.

09:30

The next destination of the international travelers' trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, headed by Harry Mitsidis, the founder and head of the NomadMania club, a U.K. citizen of Greek origin, was Lachin city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

During the visit to Lachin, the travelers will get acquainted with the Yurd Gallery and the Gilabi Ceramics center, as well as handicrafts made by residents. The visit also includes a city tour and familiarization with the conditions created here, as well as restoration and construction work.

The delegation, comprising 79 travelers from 37 countries, is the largest of its kind to visit the territories in recent years. The trip is part of broader efforts to showcase areas affected by past conflict and to highlight ongoing reconstruction and development initiatives.

NomadMania, which ranks global destinations by dividing the world into 1,301 regions, previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan. Mitsidis, who has visited all of the listed regions, is currently ranked at the top of the organization’s global index. The organization has also previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan.

The visit follows a series of similar trips organized by international travel clubs since the end of the conflict, offering participants a closer look at ongoing reconstruction and redevelopment efforts.

As part of the world's major travel clubs, 15 tours to Karabakh and East Zangezur were organized for international tourists from 2020 through 2025. This is the 16th such tour.

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