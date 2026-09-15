Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss agenda of strategic alliance relations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

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Details added: first version posted at 12:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The agenda of the strategic alliance relations was discussed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

This was reported in a post on the Azerbaijani MFA’s page on the social media platform X following an expanded meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.

According to the MFA, the ministers reviewed the full agenda of strategic allied relations, established under the leadership and vision of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and enshrined in the Shusha Declaration. Discussions covered political dialogue, economic and trade relations, investment, energy, transport and logistics, security and defense, humanitarian cooperation, and coordination within international and regional organizations.

The ministers emphasized the importance of institutional mechanisms, including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, political consultations between the Foreign Ministries, and the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation within the UN, Organization of Turkic States, OIC, OSCE, ECO, CICA, D-8 and other international and regional organizations.

The meeting highlighted the contribution of trilateral and quadrilateral formats, including Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye, Azerbaijan–Pakistan–Türkiye and Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan–Türkiye, to regional security, economic development and connectivity.

The ministers discussed the progress achieved over the past year in the normalization of Azerbaijan–Armenia relations, as well as practical steps toward lasting peace and regional cooperation.

Furthermore, Bayramov and Fidan exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and other regions, new geopolitical realities, and ongoing conflicts. The parties reaffirmed their shared belief that conflicts and military confrontations must be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

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12:55

A one-on-one meeting is taking place between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

This was reported in a post on the Azerbaijani MFA’s page on the social media platform X.

The Turkish foreign minister is in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit. Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, welcomed Hakan Fidan.

The ministry’s statement notes that the visit reflects the strong strategic partnership, allied relations, and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.