Turkmenistan signals interest in joining treaty on nuclear weapons ban
Turkmenistan is preparing to expand its participation in global nuclear security efforts. Approved initiatives include exploring accession to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and hosting a regional seminar with the CTBTO in 2026.
