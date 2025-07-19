North America leads global gas growth amid European decline

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Global natural gas production continued to expand in May 2025, rising by 1.8% year-on-year to reach an estimated 354 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to the latest monthly forecast by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

