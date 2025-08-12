Iran increases crude steel production nationwide
Iran’s crude steel production rose 0.7 percent to 10.9 million tons in early 2025. Steel output fell five percent to 7.38 million tons. Sponge iron increased two percent to 14.8 million tons, concentrate rose 5.1 percent to 26.4 million tons, and pellet production dropped 5.6 percent to 22 million tons.
