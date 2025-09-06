Turkmenistan looks to deepen investment partnership with Japan JBIC

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 6. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Kazuhiko Amakawa, Vice President of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), to discuss ongoing and future cooperation between the country and the Japanese financial institution, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the long-standing partnership with JBIC, which has supported numerous large-scale projects in Turkmenistan, particularly in the gas chemical sector. President Berdimuhamedov stressed the country’s focus on developing macroeconomic policy, enhancing financial markets, and expanding investment opportunities, including in natural gas production and processing.

Kazuhiko Amakawa reaffirmed JBIC’s commitment to further cooperation and expressed readiness to explore new areas of partnership. The President expressed confidence that collaboration with JBIC will continue on a mutually beneficial basis and wished the Japanese guest success in his work.

JBIC has been a key partner in Turkmenistan’s industrial development, playing a central role in implementing major projects in the energy sector.