Next group of former IDPs receives house keys in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted at 12:31

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, March 31. The families who returned to Khojavend city have been presented with keys to their apartments, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 64 families (253 people) returned to the city.

After welcoming the newly relocated families, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) employees informed them in detail about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The families were advised to stay away from unfamiliar objects and objects, and to report such situations to the relevant agencies if they encounter them.

The key-handing ceremony was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and other officials.

Including this phase, a total of 201 families (762 people) have been permanently relocated in Khojavend. The residents have been placed in both apartment buildings and renovated individual houses. The apartments have been renovated in accordance with modern requirements.

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The new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) of 64 families, set off in the morning, has reached Khojavend city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The families who have reached their apartments will be presented with the keys to their new homes in the coming hours.

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12:31

The new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), consisting of 64 families (253 people), has been sent to Khojavend city in accordance with the directives of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Prior to that, the IDPs temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

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