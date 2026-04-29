Azerbaijan and UAE explore new opportunities to boost economic ties (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:59

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Issues of economic cooperation were discussed between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The discussion was held during the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov with the delegation led by Saeed Al Hajeri, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE and Co-Chairman of the Cooperation Committee on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The meeting emphasized the successful development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that high-level political dialogue creates a favorable basis for deepening economic cooperation, increasing mutual investments, and expanding partnership in new directions.

The parties exchanged views on the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, the dynamic development of business relations and cooperation between business circles, and the promotion of joint investments.

The meeting noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the two countries will contribute to the deepening of trade and investment cooperation.

The discussions also covered opportunities for strengthening cooperation in industry, energy, transport, logistics, tourism, and other areas. The meeting highlighted that the partnership has broad prospects, especially in the fields of renewable energy, mining, real estate, modern infrastructure, development of transit potential, and agriculture.

According to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), in 2025, the volume of foreign direct investment from the UAE to Azerbaijan amounted to $404.7 million.

Meanwhile, in 2025, investments from the UAE accounted for 6.1% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign direct investment.

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