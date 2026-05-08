Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange keen to import cotton fiber from Azerbaijan (UPD.)

Details added: first version posted on 12:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange is interested in importing cotton fiber from Azerbaijan, said head of the foreign economic activity department at Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange, Yaroslav Kovalchuk, at a seminar of the Commodity Exchange held in Baku, Trend reports.

"From Azerbaijan's perspective, in addition to the already mentioned fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, and nuts, we also show strong interest in cotton fiber. We are confident that Azerbaijani companies will be able to provide serious competition to other market players, particularly those from Central Asia, as we know that your region boasts strong producers and high-quality raw materials," he said.

Kovalchuk expressed confidence that if Azerbaijani cotton fiber and cotton yarn producers are accredited to participate in auctions at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange, they will be 100% successful in finding a buyer on the Belarusian market.