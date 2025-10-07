Azerbaijan set to roll out net stable funding ratio (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will begin implementing the Net Stable Funding Ratio in the country, Executive Director of the CBA Shahin Mahmudzade said at a press conference on the financial stability report, Trend reports.

According to him, a concept is currently being developed in this regard.

The official emphasized that this will also drive regulation of the banking sector's long-term liquidity.

At the same time, he noted that the banking sector plans to transition to Basel III standards, and the insurance sector to Solvency II standards.

"Work is underway in this area. In the near future, once market risk management rules are defined, they will be publicly announced," Mahmudzade added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel