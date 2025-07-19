Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
I do not use artificial intelligence myself - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 19 July 2025 23:40 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Nursultan Ziyadov
KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. I do not use artificial intelligence myself. But some of my family members do, and they sometimes inform me about it. Perhaps one day I will use it too, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“The spread of artificial intelligence is progressing so rapidly that the number of users will inevitably grow. The main thing is that AI does not steer us away from the values we know,” the head of state added.

