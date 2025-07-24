Somalia's FM visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Somalian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali has visited the Victory Park in Baku, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for Abdisalam Abdi Ali in the park.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

Abdisalam Abdi Ali was briefed on Victory Park, which honors the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Second Karabakh War, commemorates the historic Victory, and pays tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. The Victory Arch at the park’s entrance, symbolizing the 44-day Second Karabakh War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is supported by 44 columns.

Victory Park, covering nearly 10 hectares, was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.