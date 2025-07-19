Azerbaijan advances housing and infrastructure projects in Khojaly’s Tazabina village

Telmangizi stated that on July 14, 28 families — totaling 125
people — returned to the village, as construction crews continue
work on modernizing the area’s social infrastructure.
According to her, a 10-kilovolt power line with a length of 15.5
kilometers has been repaired and upgraded, and the metering process
has begun. A 11.4-kilometer natural gas line has been installed,
while an additional 1.2 kilometers of existing line has been
restored. A 300-cubic-meter water reservoir and drinking water
supply network have been renovated, and a 16-kilometer
communication line has been laid to provide residents with landline
phone, internet, and IPTV services.
Moreover, 3,100 meters of internal village roads have been paved
with asphalt. Preparations are underway for the renovation of
preschool and general education facilities, and a building
designated for an outpatient clinic and a market is undergoing
major repairs. A modern recreational park covering one hectare has
also been created to provide residents with space for leisure and
community activities.
Tazabina village, part of Khojaly district’s administrative
territory, was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1992 and was
liberated in September 2023 through anti-terrorist operations
conducted by the Azerbaijani Army.
On July 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
reviewed the ongoing restoration of individual houses and
infrastructure in Tazabina village, Khojaly district.
