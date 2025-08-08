Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan and Cyprus discuss maritime transport and logistics сooperation

Economy Materials 8 August 2025 13:22 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 8. The authorities of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan held talks with Marina Hadjimanoli, Deputy Minister of Shipping of the Republic of Cyprus, to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation in maritime transport and logistics, Trend reports via the service.

In the course of the dialogue, the Turkmen delegation elucidated its advancements in maritime infrastructure evolution, underscoring the significance of the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi as a pivotal nexus for transport and logistics within the Caspian basin.

The two parties conducted a comprehensive evaluation of strategic focal points for collaboration, encompassing the capacity building of maritime personnel, synergistic technical engagement, and the formulation of integrated transport initiatives.

Both stakeholders articulated a keen interest in amplifying collaborative efforts and inaugurating innovative initiatives to fortify economic synergies within the maritime and logistics domains.

Tags:
