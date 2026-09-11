Reps of diplomatic corps arrive in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

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Details added: first version posted on 09:06

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in Khankendi, Trend's correspondent sent to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

A visit by the representatives of the diplomatic corps to the cities of Khankendi, Shusha, Aghdara, and Kalbajar has begun.

The delegation is accompanies by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The delegation first visited the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex.

Restoration and construction works are currently underway at the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex. Representatives of the diplomatic corps familiarized themselves with the work being carried out there.

Then, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan will visit the Culture Center in Khankendi.

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10:40

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend's correspondent sent to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

The diplomats are currently at Fuzuli International Airport.

A two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, on September 11.

The visit is attended by a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps will familiarize themselves with social and economic infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the large-scale reconstruction, development and construction efforts in the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as in the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They will also review the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and the measures being taken to preserve and restore them.

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09:06

A two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, on September 11, Trend's correspondent sent to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

The visit is attended by a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps will familiarize themselves with social and economic infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the large-scale reconstruction, development and construction efforts in the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as in the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They will also review the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and the measures being taken to preserve and restore them.

This is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation since 2020.

Will be updated