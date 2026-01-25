Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Kingdom of Bahrain on visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain on a visit to join the opening ceremony of the 16th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Trend reports, citing the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The delegation headed by the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament were welcomed at the Bahrain International Airport by Chairman of the Consultative Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh, First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Abdulnabi Salman Ahmad, Second Deputy Chairman of the Council of Representatives Ahmad Abulwahed Garata, Chairmen of the Committees of the Council of Representatives Mahmood Merza Fardah, Ahmad Sabah Al-Salloom, Hasad Eid Buhammas, Mamdooh Abbas Al-Saleh, Mohamed Moosa Mohamed, MP Zainap Abdulamir Khalil and other officials.

The itinerary of the visit incorporates Sahiba Gafarova’s speech at the 16th APA session and a number of meetings that she is to have