Baku hosts VII Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The Azerbaijan Volunteer Week 2025 has officially kicked off, organized by the Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union (AVPU) with the support of the Youth Foundation and in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and ASAN Service, Trend reports.

The VII Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers, running from December 4 through 18, is dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.”

A press conference was held at the Baku Congress Center on December 4 to mark the start of the week. At the event, Parvana Jalalli, Head of the Information Technology and Public Relations Department of the Youth Foundation, highlighted that volunteering has become a lifestyle among young people and emphasized that the Volunteer Week significantly contributes to the development of volunteer activities.

Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Volunteer Organizations, noted that the initiative plays a crucial role in expanding the volunteer movement in the country, encouraging young people’s active participation in public affairs, and strengthening cooperation between state institutions and society. He also highlighted that holding the week ahead of International Volunteer Day on December 5 helps raise awareness of the day in Azerbaijan.

During the week, more than 20,000 volunteers across the country will take part in social projects, educational activities, and mass volunteer initiatives. Ulviye Akhundova from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Boyukkhanim Babayeva from “ASAN Service” shared information about the support provided by partner organizations for these projects.

This year’s activities are organized around the themes “Victory: 5 Years,” “Constitution: 30 Years,” “National Unity,” “ACTI: 5 Years,” “Volunteering from the Heart,” and “Sovereign Azerbaijan.” The projects aim to promote national unity, patriotism, and loyalty to statehood traditions, coinciding with the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Glorious Victory.

All events during the week are designed to increase young volunteers’ involvement in civic life and strengthen their commitment to national values, sovereignty, and statehood.

Since 2018, Volunteer Week has been held annually around International Volunteer Day on December 5. Supported jointly by the Youth Foundation and partner organizations, the initiative not only provides volunteers with personal development opportunities but also reinforces their role as a driving force for positive change in society.