Chairman of Caucasus Muslims set to join funeral of Georgian Catholicos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, will attend the funeral ceremony of Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II, Trend reports.

Pashazade made the remarks while speaking to journalists after the Eid prayer marking the end of Ramadan at Tazapir Mosque.

He noted that he had visited the Georgian embassy the previous day to offer condolences.

“I expressed my condolences there. Ilia II was my friend. On the issue of Armenia, he stood by me. May God have mercy on him,” Pashazade said.